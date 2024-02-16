EVP and COO Paul Mcandrew Sells 23,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Paul Mcandrew, EVP and COO of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA), executed a sale of 23,000 shares in the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Mueller Water Products, Inc. indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. were trading at $15.02, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.517 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.24, surpassing both the industry median of 20.745 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $15.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $13.36, Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

