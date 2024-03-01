nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Aravind Padmanabhan, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, sold 4,115 shares of the company on February 28, 2024.Aravind Padmanabhans transaction history over the past year shows that the insider has sold a total of 4,115 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for nVent Electric PLC indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells recorded.On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of nVent Electric PLC were trading at $66.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.112 billion.The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.63, which is below the industry median of 22 but above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $49.72, nVent Electric PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

EVP & CTO Aravind Padmanabhan Sells 4,115 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

