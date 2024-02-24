Diane Brayton, EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), executed a sale of 7,000 shares in the company on February 22, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

New York Times Co is a global media organization focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. The company includes newspapers, digital businesses, and investments in paper mills.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 7 insider sells for New York Times Co.

EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL Diane Brayton Sells 7,000 Shares of New York Times Co

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of New York Times Co were trading at $42.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.146 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.33, which is above the industry median of 19.135 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $42.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.53, New York Times Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL Diane Brayton Sells 7,000 Shares of New York Times Co

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

