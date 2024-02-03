According to a recent SEC filing, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) on February 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $215.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,290,060.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,500 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys.

EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

On the valuation front, United Therapeutics Corp's shares were trading at $215.01 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.021 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.76, which is below the industry median of 27.75 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $215.01 and the GuruFocus Value of $261.50, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

