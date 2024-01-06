On January 4, 2024, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon executed a sale of 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction took place at a price of $227.97 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,367,820.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 67 insider sells for United Therapeutics Corp.

EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

On the valuation front, United Therapeutics Corp's shares were trading at $227.97 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.64, which is below both the industry median of 32.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $227.97 and a GuruFocus Value of $259.45, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

