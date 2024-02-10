On February 8, 2024, Squires Nelson John III, EVP & GM, EES of WESCO International Inc (WCC), sold 3,490 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

WESCO International Inc is a provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,749 shares of WESCO International Inc and has not made any purchase of shares.

The insider transaction history for WESCO International Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

EVP & GM, EES Squires Nelson John III Sells Shares of WESCO International Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of WESCO International Inc were trading at $190, giving the company a market cap of $9.900 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.93, which is lower than the industry median of 13.4 and also lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $190 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.45, WESCO International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

EVP & GM, EES Squires Nelson John III Sells Shares of WESCO International Inc

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

