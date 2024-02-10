On February 9, 2024, EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt Sundar Subramanian executed a sale of 2,475 shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS), as reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,618 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Progress Software Corp is a global software company that provides the best products to develop, deploy, and manage high-impact business applications. The company's comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and they have a strong emphasis on both tools for software development and data connectivity solutions for various databases, cloud services, and data systems.

The insider transaction history at Progress Software Corp indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 32 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt Sundar Subramanian Sells Shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Progress Software Corp were trading at $57.38, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.508 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.63, surpassing both the industry median of 26.87 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $57.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $63.06, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, indicating that Progress Software Corp is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

