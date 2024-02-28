Kishore Korde, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL), executed a sale of 16,593 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its valued airline customers worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,593 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Air Lease Corp indicates a pattern of 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells over the past year.

EVP Kishore Korde Sells 16,593 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Air Lease Corp were trading at $39.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.42 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.73, which is below both the industry median of 17.91 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Air Lease Corp.

With the current share price of $39.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $48.87, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81, suggesting that Air Lease Corp is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

