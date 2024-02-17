EVP and Pres-Pharm, Consumer W Prem Shah Sells 29,473 Shares of CVS Health Corp

Prem Shah, EVP and Pres-Pharm, Consumer W of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), has sold 29,473 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $76.95 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,268,502.35.

CVS Health Corp is a healthcare innovation company with a purpose to help people on their path to better health. The company operates through a unique combination of businesses including a pharmacy benefit manager, a nationwide network of pharmacies, and long-term care pharmacies, complemented by health care benefits and community-based health services. CVS Health Corp's offerings across the healthcare spectrum serve an estimated 38 million people.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,473 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Prem Shah represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for CVS Health Corp indicates a balanced activity from insiders. There have been 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, CVS Health Corp's shares were trading at $76.95 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $97.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.93, which is below the industry median of 18.36 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.7, with a GF Value of $110.65, indicating that CVS Health Corp is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

