On February 12, 2024, EVP Wendy Bridges executed a sale of 3,034 shares of Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA), according to a recent SEC Filing. Comerica Inc is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It operates through three segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management, offering various products and services, including commercial loans, consumer banking, and financial asset management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,034 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Comerica Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

EVP Wendy Bridges Sells 3,034 Shares of Comerica Inc (CMA)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Comerica Inc were trading at $52.74, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.650 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.83, which is below both the industry median of 9.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $52.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.12, Comerica Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.57, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

