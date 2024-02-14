EVP Yann Mazabraud Sells 2,551 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc

On February 13, 2024, Yann Mazabraud, EVP, Head of International at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, executed a sale of 2,551 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. The company aims to transform the care of people living with rare genetic disorders of obesity by developing and delivering targeted therapies that restore the MC4R pathway, a key biological pathway in humans that regulates weight by increasing energy expenditure and reducing appetite.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,728 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $50.8 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.89 billion.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator of a company's performance and prospects from the perspective of those closest to the business. However, it is also essential to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the potential of a stock investment.

