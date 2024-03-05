Director Daniel Levangie has sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $57.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $287,500.Exact Sciences Corp is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company develops screening, monitoring, and diagnostic tests for use in clinical care.Over the past year, Daniel Levangie has sold a total of 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Director Daniel Levangie Sells 5,000 Shares

On the valuation front, shares of Exact Sciences Corp were trading at $57.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.743 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.67, with a GuruFocus Value of $85.96, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Director Daniel Levangie Sells 5,000 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

