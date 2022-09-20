U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.40
    -4.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1383
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7490
    +0.5310 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,970.33
    -558.54 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.92
    -6.11 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Exagen Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at ACR 2022 Annual Meeting

Exagen Inc.
·6 min read
Exagen Inc.
Exagen Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the acceptance of nine abstracts at the 2022 American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2022, being held November 10-14, 2022, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Selected as a Featured Poster and ACR’s Ignite Talk is “Targeted Synovial Tissue RNA-Seq Coupled with Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Likely to Respond to csDMARDs, Enriching csDMARDs Response Rates and Enabling Early Identification of Patients Requiring Subsequent Biological Therapy,” part of the core technology powering Exagen’s AVISE® RADR test development. In addition, data from Exagen’s research on machine learning in patients with fibromyalgia has been accepted for an oral presentation.

Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Rocca, shared, “Exagen is honored to have nine scientific abstracts accepted for ACR’s 2022 annual conference, with a featured poster focusing on AVISE® RADR and a podium presentation. We continue to assist physicians by adding clarity to their clinical diagnoses by providing precision testing; we believe good science leads to good decisions.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts, with links to each:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Poster Presentation | Presented by Geoffrey Stephens, PhD | Abstract #0324
Title: Comparison of nCounter® and BioFire® Technologies for the Measurement of Type I Interferon Signature
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Featured Poster Presentation | Presented by Giorgio Casaburi, PhD | Abstract #0935
Title: Targeted Synovial Tissue RNA-Seq Coupled with Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Likely to Respond to csDMARDs, Enriching csDMARDs Response Rates and Enabling Early Identification of Patients Requiring Subsequent Biological Therapy
Session Title: RA – Treatment Poster II
Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Anca Askanase, MD | Abstract #1442
Title: Role of Platelet-bound Complement Activation Product (PC4d) in Predicting Risk of Future Thrombotic Events in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster II: Manifestations
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1221
Title: Multi-Center Validation of Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products and a Multianalyte Assay Panel Distinguishing Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from Primary Fibromyalgia
Session Title: Fibromyalgia and Other Clinical Pain Syndromes Poster
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Emily G Oaks | Abstract #1201
Title: Autoimmune Serologies, Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease Symptoms after COVID-19 Infection
Session Title: Epidemiology and Public Health Poster II
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Monday, November 14, 2022

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1762
Title: Stability of Cell Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPS), Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) with Algorithm, and Other Autoimmune Biomarkers Among Clinical Patients Throughout the SARS-COV-2 Pandemic and Vaccination Campaigns
Session Title: Epidemiology and Public Health Poster III
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Giorgio Casaburi, PhD | Abstract #1990
Title: Artificial Intelligence Applied to Transcriptomics Profiling of Synovial Tissue Biopsies Accurately Predicts Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients who will Respond or be Refractory to Standard Biological Treatments
Session Title: RA – Treatment Poster IV
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jennifer Rogers, MD | Abstract #2104
Title: The Use of Cell-bound Complement Activation Product to Assess Disease Activity in SLE.
Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster III: Outcomes
Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Oral Presentation | Presented by Geoffrey Stephens, PhD | Abstract #2233
Title: Machine Learning Uncovers Novel mRNAs Expressed in Fibromyalgia
Session Title: Abstracts: Fibromyalgia and Other Clinical Pain Syndromes
Session Time: 4:30 – 5:30pm ET

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE® testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our clinical research and development team’s scientific abstracts for presentation at ACR Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE® test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations, including as a result of slowdown in its operations as well as those of its suppliers and courier services, impeding patient movement and interruptions to healthcare services causing a decrease in test volumes, disruptions to the supply chain of material needed for its tests causing an increase in cost per test, its sales and commercialization activities and its ability to receive specimens and perform or deliver the results from its tests, delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products or promoted therapeutics, including Exagen’s ability to collect funds due; expectations regarding its pipeline products, including the development of the AVISE® RADR platform; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations
Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com 
760.560.1525

Company
Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
kadawi@exagen.com 
760.477.5514


Recommended Stories

  • Blood Tests for Cancer Look More Competitive. What It Means for Illumina’s Antitrust Fight.

    The gene-sequencing company is fighting antitrust regulators on two continents as it seeks to hold on to Grail, which it bought last year.

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Verdict in Steregenics reached; woman says plant caused her cancer

    Sue Kamuda took the medical device sterilization company to court, claiming emissions from the plant near her home caused her cancer.

  • This Dreaded COVID Side Effect "Is Increasing," New Study Says

    In many ways, the past two and a half years of life under the COVID-19 pandemic have felt like an eternity. From all the ways we've changed our daily lives to the risks we now face whenever we venture outside our doors, it can still feel like the virus is a presence we can't seem to shake. But now, as many of the last health precautions are lifted and public life is beginning to normalize, there's evidence that new threats from COVID are emerging—including one side effect that a new study says "

  • Chicago building explosion leaves at least 8 injured

    At least eight people were taken to the hospital after an explosion caused a building to partially collapse in Chicago on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

  • Award-Winning Robotic Duck Flocks to the Big Easy, Delivering Joy During National Awareness Month for Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell

    Free of charge resource My Special Aflac Duck® helps comfort 50 pediatric cancer and sickle cell patients in Louisiana

  • Gilead (GILD) Drugs Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Label Expansion

    Gilead's (GILD) COVID-19 treatment Veklury and CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta get positive CHMP recommendation for additional indications.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • High Cholesterol: What It Means and How to Treat It

    Diet plays a significant role in lowering cholesterol. Here are four ways to tackle your diagnosis by changing your diet.

  • U.S. FDA staff raises concerns on Spectrum Pharma's cancer drug

    The reviewers cited lack of clarity on whether poziotinib provided enough duration of response in treating a type of non-small cell lung cancer, compared with existing drugs like Daiichi Sankyo's and AstraZeneca's Enhertu. "If granted accelerated approval, this would be the least effective targeted therapy for lung cancer approved to date," the briefing documents said, citing the 28% overall response rate and duration of 5.1 months for the therapy. FDA's questions on the toxicity profile of the drug was due to 85% of patients on the 16 mg once daily dosage experiencing serious adverse effects, while 57% patients experienced dose reductions.

  • Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’

    A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over” Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The nonprofit MEAction Network organized the protest outside the White House,…

  • 'Out of control' STD situation prompts call for changes

    Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases — including a 26% rise in new syphilis infections reported last year — are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. “It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.,” said Dr. Leandro Mena of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases. Infections rates for some STDs, including gonorrhea and syphilis, have been rising for years.

  • Warning Signs You're About to Have a "Massive Stroke"

    A stroke isn't something that happens only to the aging among us. You might have heard the stories of younger people having a stroke. You may know someone close to you, who by all appearances seemed in good health, and still suffered a stroke. According to the American Stroke Association, a stroke is the fifth cause of death in the United States, and leaves many others disabled. So how would see a stroke coming? But before we look at the warning signs, what is a stroke? "A stroke occurs when a b

  • Health Care — Biden declares pandemic over, sparking outcry

    Turns out it really might be “A Bug’s Life.” Scientists calculated the number of ants on Earth, and the result is “unimaginable.” In health news, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” a comment that comes as hundreds of people are still dying daily from the virus. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…

  • 7 Signs Your Cortisol Levels Are Too High—and What to Do About It

    It’s no secret that stress can take a toll on our health in many ways. Mentally, it can lead to anxiety and depression, burnout at work, and feeling irritable and overwhelmed. Physically, it can cause fatigue, trouble sleeping and appetite changes. When stress becomes chronic and cortisol levels ...

  • 5 Popular Medications Doctors Hate Prescribing

    Prescription medications have been making headlines recently, with many common drugs currently facing shortages. Sometimes, however, something other than a supply chain issue makes doctors reluctant to pull out their prescription pads. "The worst thing about being a doctor is having to prescribe medications that really aren't effective, and have very bad side effects," Tonny Benjamin, MD, tells Best Life. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved more than 20,000 prescription drug

  • TikToker reveals the affordable treatment that completely healed ‘deep set acne’ in just 5 days

    It's less than $50 and it really works.

  • 2022-23 Flu Season: When's the Best Time to Get a Flu Shot?

    Flu season is approaching in the United States. Here's what you can expect this year — and when to get your flu vaccine to help you stay safe.

  • A TikToker Is Calling This Acne Treatment the ‘Best Thing Ever’ & It’s Back in Stock

    "This is unreal," she says. "Best thing I've ever used, hands down."