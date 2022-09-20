Exagen Announces Acceptance of Multiple Abstracts at ACR 2022 Annual Meeting

Exagen Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today the acceptance of nine abstracts at the 2022 American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2022, being held November 10-14, 2022, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Selected as a Featured Poster and ACR’s Ignite Talk is “Targeted Synovial Tissue RNA-Seq Coupled with Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Likely to Respond to csDMARDs, Enriching csDMARDs Response Rates and Enabling Early Identification of Patients Requiring Subsequent Biological Therapy,” part of the core technology powering Exagen’s AVISE® RADR test development. In addition, data from Exagen’s research on machine learning in patients with fibromyalgia has been accepted for an oral presentation.

Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Rocca, shared, “Exagen is honored to have nine scientific abstracts accepted for ACR’s 2022 annual conference, with a featured poster focusing on AVISE® RADR and a podium presentation. We continue to assist physicians by adding clarity to their clinical diagnoses by providing precision testing; we believe good science leads to good decisions.”

Below is the list of accepted abstracts, with links to each:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Poster Presentation | Presented by Geoffrey Stephens, PhD | Abstract #0324

Title: Comparison of nCounter® and BioFire® Technologies for the Measurement of Type I Interferon Signature

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster I: Diagnosis

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Featured Poster Presentation | Presented by Giorgio Casaburi, PhD | Abstract #0935

Title: Targeted Synovial Tissue RNA-Seq Coupled with Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts Early Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Likely to Respond to csDMARDs, Enriching csDMARDs Response Rates and Enabling Early Identification of Patients Requiring Subsequent Biological Therapy

Session Title: RA – Treatment Poster II

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30am ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Anca Askanase, MD | Abstract #1442

Title: Role of Platelet-bound Complement Activation Product (PC4d) in Predicting Risk of Future Thrombotic Events in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster II: Manifestations

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1221

Title: Multi-Center Validation of Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products and a Multianalyte Assay Panel Distinguishing Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from Primary Fibromyalgia

Session Title: Fibromyalgia and Other Clinical Pain Syndromes Poster

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Emily G Oaks | Abstract #1201

Title: Autoimmune Serologies, Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease Symptoms after COVID-19 Infection

Session Title: Epidemiology and Public Health Poster II

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET



Monday, November 14, 2022

Poster Presentation | Presented by Mark Rudolph, PhD | Abstract #1762

Title: Stability of Cell Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPS), Multianalyte Assay Panel (MAP) with Algorithm, and Other Autoimmune Biomarkers Among Clinical Patients Throughout the SARS-COV-2 Pandemic and Vaccination Campaigns

Session Title: Epidemiology and Public Health Poster III

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Giorgio Casaburi, PhD | Abstract #1990

Title: Artificial Intelligence Applied to Transcriptomics Profiling of Synovial Tissue Biopsies Accurately Predicts Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients who will Respond or be Refractory to Standard Biological Treatments

Session Title: RA – Treatment Poster IV

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Poster Presentation | Presented by Jennifer Rogers, MD | Abstract #2104

Title: The Use of Cell-bound Complement Activation Product to Assess Disease Activity in SLE.

Session Title: SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster III: Outcomes

Session Time: 1:00 – 3:00pm ET

Oral Presentation | Presented by Geoffrey Stephens, PhD | Abstract #2233

Title: Machine Learning Uncovers Novel mRNAs Expressed in Fibromyalgia

Session Title: Abstracts: Fibromyalgia and Other Clinical Pain Syndromes

Session Time: 4:30 – 5:30pm ET

