Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 28, 2023

Operator: Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Excelerate Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I'll be the operator of today. I would now hand over to your host Craig Hicks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Craig Hicks: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday afternoon, we released our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release, along with the presentation that our President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Kobos; and our Chief Financial Officer, Dana Armstrong, will speak to this morning. I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and we make no obligation to update or revise them. During the call, we'll also discuss several non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the back of the presentation. With that, it's my pleasure to pass the call over to Steven Kobos.

Steven Kobos: Thanks, Craig, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Excelerate Energy delivered strong financial results in the fourth quarter is capped off an impressive year as we continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model. Our proven ability to deliver consistent earnings growth across market cycles gives us even more confidence in our plan to maximize value for shareholders. As this past year has shown, having flexible access to cleaner and more reliable energy has never been so critical. At Excelerate, we play a unique role in delivering essential energy solutions for our customers, while at the same time supporting the decarbonization efforts of countries across the globe. Today, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum and capitalize on the increased demand for LNG.

Story continues

You're seeing this play out with our recently announced 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Venture Global, with the commencement of downstream gas sales in Europe, and with the extension of our agreement with the Dubai Supply Authority. Material progress we're making on LNG procurement and downstream gas sales, this syncs well with the timing of our new build FSRU order with Hyundai Heavy Industries. We're currently marketing that ship as part of an integrated infrastructure offering. The 2023 financial guidance, which we announced yesterday, Dana's going to cover this in more detail, but it reflects the confidence we have in the business and our value creation strategy. On this morning's call, I want to focus my remarks on our strategic growth outlook and the progress we are making on our commercial opportunities.

As a global energy company, we are focused on enhancing energy security and accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. Our strategic goals at Excelerate include operating a profitable and growing fleet of FSRUs, growing our existing regasification business, expanding our downstream gas sales and our customer base in existing markets, while leveraging our global presence to enter new markets and managing a diversified portfolio of LNG supply. We are executing this strategy. We're doing it in markets across our global footprint. Since 2022, this clearly includes Europe, a region that we expect to influence the LNG supply and demand balance through the end of this decade and beyond. Following Russian's invasion of Ukraine and in response to the increased focus on energy security and the FSRU asset class, we quickly pivoted our near-term commercial focus to Europe.

In doing so, we expanded our total addressable market and we rebalanced our customer portfolio to include Finland and Germany to highly rated counterparties. Our charter agreement with Gasgrid Finland commenced on October 1 and we deployed our FSRU Exemplar to the port of Inkoo on December 28. The arrival of the vessel was an important milestone for Finland as it seeks to enhance its energy security. In October 2022, we signed an agreement with the German government to charter our FSRU Excelsior for five years. The Germany charter hire commenced at the end of February 2023. With our new FSRU presence in Europe, we have an opportunity to expand our gas marketing business in the region. For example, in conjunction with the deployment of the FSRU Exemplar to Finland Excelerate secured commissioning capacity at the Inkoo terminal.

These sales in late 2022 and in early 2023 represent an important first step towards securing future gas sales opportunities in Finland and the Baltic Sea region. Through our Finnish gas marketing entity, Excelerate can help bridge the gap between the LNG market and the needs of end users in the region. In other parts of Europe, we're continuing to look at additional integrated opportunities that will allow us to sell natural gas downstream of our terminals. Now, let's turn to South America. In South America, Excelerate currently has three of our 10 FSRUs in operation. We have two in Brazil and one in Argentina. In Brazil, Excelerate has provided regasification services for Petrobras at the Guanabara Bay terminal since 2012. Our FSRU Sequoia has been supporting our gas sales business at the Bahia regasification terminal since December 2021.

Turning to Argentina. Excelerate has reliably provided regasification services at the GNL Escobar terminal since 2011. We have also provided regasification services at the Bahia Blanca GasPort terminal in Argentina during multiple winter seasons dating back to 2008. Today, we are pleased to announce that we've secured a new seasonal agreement to provide regasification services at the Bahia Blanca terminal. Our FSRU Excelsior, which is currently being chartered by the German government will be placed temporarily on a suspension agreement while it is deployed to Bahia Blanca during the Argentina winter. Immediately after the Argentina winter season, the Excelsior will snap back and resume its original charter with the German government. This is going to occur in the third quarter of 2023.

Together with Germany, we are being good corporate citizens by deploying the Excelsior to help Argentina. Argentina after all is one of Excelerate's valued markets. Our actions in South America underscore our longstanding commitment to regional energy security and to meeting the changing energy needs of our customers. Justifiably, Europe dominates energy security headlines. However, South America is also facing significant gas supply disruptions. In the case of South America, this is driven primarily by the rapid decline of Bolivian natural gas sales to both Brazil and Argentina. In Brazil, we are committed to partnering with Petrobras over the long-term to strengthen security of supply. We believe that our continued presence at the Bahia and Guanabara Bay terminals will help ensure reliable and sustainable energy for all Brazilians.

Meanwhile, in Argentina, the ongoing support we provide to the country's energy sector strengthens our leadership position in South America, and this provides us with attractive development opportunities in one of the most dynamic energy markets in the world. Now let's turn to the Asia Pacific region or APAC, a region where almost every country with a coastline has plans to introduce or expand LNG usage and their energy mix. Long-term fundamentals for this region remain robust. This is underpinned by rapidly growing economies, large scale fuel switching to meet net zero targets, and in many instances, dwindling domestic gas reserves. LNG is forecast to comprise a significant portion of South and Southeast Asia's energy mix over the long-term.

Our approach to regional growth will be driven by the development of integrated infrastructure and LNG supply solutions. In Bangladesh, LNG quite simply remains an integral part of the country's economy. This is evidenced by the government's recent decision to restart spot LNG purchases. In fact, I'm pleased that Excelerate was successful in selling a spot LNG cargo to Petrobangla just last week. With domestic gas supply declining rapidly, LNG imports need to increase over time to displace those volumes and maintain natural gas as a critical part of Bangladesh's energy mix. In 2023, the government also plans to sign new long-term LNG supply agreements to secure more affordable, reliable and predictable LNG pricing. We are continuing to advance the development of our planned Payra project, Payra has the potential to effectively double Bangladesh's LNG important capacity.

In addition, to finalizing term sheets with Petrobangla, our team is evaluating financing options and is in discussions with potential  partners for the project. A critical part of our downstream strategy is to take a very deliberate and structured approach to sourcing LNG supply. As we gain access to new downstream gas sales markets, we believe that there are benefits from having a diversified LNG supply portfolio. Last month, we took our first step towards achieving the strategic goal when we announced the execution of a 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement or SPA with Venture Global, A top U.S. LNG exporter. Under the terms of the SPA, Excelerate will purchase 0.7 million tons per annum of LNG supply for 20 years starting in early 2027.

This off take will come from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG Phase 2 expansion, Plaquemines Phase 2 reached FID earlier this month. This SPA is the first long-term LNG supply agreement in our company's history. This transformational agreement supports our plan to vertically integrate our business and become the virtual pipeline for the world. I will now turn the call over to Dana and she's going to walk through our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and our outlook for 2023.

Photo by Robin Sommer on Unsplash

Dana Armstrong: Thanks, Steven, and good morning. We are very pleased with Excelerate's performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2022. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDAR was $98 million, an increase of $12 million are up about 13% over the previous quarter. The sequential increase was driven by the commencement of the Finland Charter and the sale of a partial commissioning LNG cargo into Finland. On a full year basis, adjusted EBITDAR for 2022 was $331 million, well above the high end of our guidance range due to the LNG cargo sale in Finland and over performance in Brazil during the fourth quarter. As compared to the prior year, our adjusted EBITDAR was up $40 million, an increase of 14%, primarily data having a full year of gas sales at the Bahia terminal in Brazil, which was partially offset by LNG marketing and supply activities in 2021 that did not reoccur in 2022 along with higher SG&A to support our transition to public company structure.

We are proud of the success we had during our first year as a public company, which reflects the commitment and dedication of the entire Excelerate team. As of year-end 2022, Excelerate has $517 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand and no outstanding borrowings under our revolver. Our gross leverage ratio was 2.2 times at the end of the year compared to 2.5 times at the end of the third quarter. On a net debt basis, our leverage ratio 0.4 times. Now, I would like to provide a few comments on our recently announced amended credit facility. Last week, we announced the closing of a $600 million amended and restated senior secured credit facility, which consists of a refinanced $350 million revolving credit facility and a new $250 million term loan.

The amended facility has a four-year tenure that matures in March 2027, which is an extension from the original maturity of April 2025. We intend to use a net proceeds from the term loan to purchase the FSRU Sequoia, one of the most capable vessels in the industry for $265 million, which is well below the current market value. Last week, we gave notice to the Sequoia's owner regarding our intent to exercise our purchase option. We anticipate purchasing the Sequoia in the second quarter of this year, after which Excelerate will no longer incur rental expense for the Sequoia bareboat charter. As a result of the transaction adjusted EBITDAR will increase by about $7 million per quarter starting in the second quarter, and the company will cease reporting adjusted EBITDAR for 2023 and moving forward.

With a $250 million term loan, our pro forma total debt as of year-end 2022 would've been $884 million, which is a 2.7 times pro forma gross leverage ratio after adjusting for the Sequoia rent impact to EBITDA. This amended credit facility enhances our financial flexibility and supports our near-term growth and development initiatives. The combination of the amended revolver in our cash on hand will provide ample capital to operate our business and pursuit strategic growth opportunities. We are committed to maintaining a prudent and disciplined approach to capital investments. This means prioritizing investment opportunities that maximize the returns on our assets, given the increased competition globally for FSRUs and LNG infrastructure. We're currently evaluating additional opportunities to deploy our capital in Europe and other markets across our footprint.

Incremental growth CapEx spend in 2023 beyond the $265 million that will be used to purchase of Sequoia will be disclosed subsequent to the execution of binding agreements. Maintenance CapEx for the year is expected to range between $15 million and $35 million. Now let's turn to our EBITDA guidance for this year. In 2023, we expect to see the full momentum of our European projects coming online as well as the continued solid performance of our existing contracts in the Middle East, South America and Asia Pacific. For the full year, we expect adjusted EBITDA to range between $320 million and $340 million. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes the Sequoia is purchased in April and includes rental expense for the Sequoia only through mid-April.

Now that the charter hire for our Germany contract has commenced, our FSRU fleet is fully contracted with nine vessels on regasification contracts and the Sequoia vessel continuing to service our gas sales business in Brazil. Growth over the prior year will be driven primarily by having a full year of revenue from our Finland charter, along with revenue from our Germany charter, which commenced in late February. As Steven mentioned earlier, we recently secured a charter to provide seasonal regas services at the Bahia Blanca terminal in Argentina from May 1 to mid-August, which is expected to provide economic uplift beyond our base regas margins this year. We expect our Brazil gas sales margins to be in line or above our 2022 results. As a reminder, although the revenues were recognized from gas sales are influenced by LNG prices.

The margins for our Brazil gas sales are not impacted by LNG prices under our existing contract structures. With that, we'll open up the call for Q&A.

See also 11 Biggest Dropshipping Suppliers in USA and 15 Best Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.