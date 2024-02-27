EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelic-Focused Firm Clearmind Medicine Submits Three New International Patent Applications For MDMA, Ibogaine And Ketamine Compounds

On Tuesday, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) submitted three additional patent applications under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) as part of its ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC).

The patent applications refer to novel proprietary compositions of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Ibogaine, and Ketamine, each with Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), the active ingredient of SciSparc’s proprietary CannAmide.

These were previously filed as provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Overall, as part of this collaboration, eight other patent applications have been filed by Clearmind with the USPTO for various combinations, 3 of them for the combination of SciSparc’s PEA with Clearmind’s MEAI compound (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane) for alcohol use disorder, cocaine addiction and obesity and its related metabolic disorders.

In addition, seven patent applications were filed under the international PCT.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Clearmind’s CEO, stated, “These latest patent applications are expected to significantly expand our IP protection and further enhance our leadership in the psychedelic space. Overall, we now have 27 granted patents and 24 pending patent applications across 15 patent families, nine of which have been granted in major jurisdictions such as the US, Europe, China, and India.”

Last week, Clearmind Medicine received approval from the Ministry of Health of Israel to commence its phase 1/2a trial for alcohol use disorder patients using the company’s proprietary MEAI-based (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane) CMND-100 oral capsule.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of psychedelic-derived therapeutics for several underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder.

The company is primarily focused on researching and developing psychedelic-based compounds and attempting to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

SciSparc is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat central nervous system disorders.

Price Action: CMND shares are down 1.73% at $1.70 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Gerd Altman via Pixabay

