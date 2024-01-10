EXCLUSIVE: Wix Studio Introduces New Earning Potential for Freelancers and Agencies

Today, Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) announced a new revenue-sharing plan for partners creating on Wix Studio.

What Happened? The new revenue share plan is part of the exclusive Wix partner program, a loyalty-based program with benefits such as priority support, a partner success manager, eligibility to join the Wix Marketplace, advanced features, and collaboration opportunities within the Wix community.

These benefits are designed to empower professionals and fuel their business growth, the company said.

Agencies and freelancers can now apply to join through the Wix Studio Workspace, a dashboard designed for agencies and freelancers to manage all of their projects seamlessly.

Partners can earn revenue share on their created Wix Studio sites when they enter the new program.

Why Does It Matter? The revenue-sharing program includes revenue sharing on Wixx Studio sites, payment volume earnings based on client sales, enhanced enterprise benefits, and diversified types of revenue shares.

Under revenue share on Wix Studio sites, partners will receive a 20% revenue share on every new Studio site created in 2024, subject to the Wix partner program eligibility conditions.

All partners in the highest level of the program will enjoy a 30% revenue share for their Studio sites created in 2024, along with 20% for Wix sites.

In case of payment volume earnings based on client sales, partners can earn a revenue share of the client sales on client sites processing with Wix Payments.

For enhanced enterprise benefits, new and existing partners are eligible for a 50% revenue share for enterprise packages signed during 2024, including renewals.

Under diversified types of revenue shares, the expanded revenue-sharing program extends beyond website revenue to build a multifaceted income stream. Partners can now earn revenue shares for various packages, including the Branded App, Wix Logo Maker, Google Ads, mailboxes, and more.

To qualify for the new revenue-sharing program, partners must be the first owner of the Wix site, and the program applies exclusively to new yearly plans, sites, and packages.

Participants in the program are subject to a retention condition, requiring the generation of at least one Wix premium or Wix Studio premium site per year to qualify for the revenue share and the partner program's benefits. The terms of the program are subject to change.

The new revenue-sharing plan is open to partners globally, subject to the limitations that apply to the partner program.

Price Action: WIX shares are trading higher by 0.19% at $122.44 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Company

