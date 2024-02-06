Executive Chairman David Schlanger Sells 60,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

On February 2, 2024, Executive Chairman David Schlanger sold 60,000 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $38.6 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,316,000.

Progyny Inc is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It provides employers with fertility benefits for their employees, which includes access to a network of fertility specialists, treatment financing, and comprehensive patient support services.

According to the data provided, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 1,158,715 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Progyny Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Progyny Inc were trading at $38.6 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.725 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.69, which is above the industry median of 26.91 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.47, with a GF Value of $82.15, indicating that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

