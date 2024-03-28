Executive Chairman David Schlanger Sells Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Executive Chairman David Schlanger of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has sold 2,902 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.63 per share, resulting in a total value of $109,217.26.

Progyny Inc is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It provides employers with benefits coverage for fertility treatments and family building services, including access to a network of fertility specialists.

Over the past year, David Schlanger has sold a total of 988,728 shares of Progyny Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Shares of Progyny Inc were trading at $37.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.668 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.27, which is above the industry median of 25.48 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.55, with a GF Value of $68.67. This indicates that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

