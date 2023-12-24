Executive Chairman David Schlanger Sells 162,906 Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

On December 22, 2023, Executive Chairman David Schlanger sold 162,906 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 1,163,969 shares over the past year and has not made any share purchases in the same period.

Progyny Inc is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It offers employer-sponsored fertility benefits for employees and their partners who are seeking to start a family. Progyny's services include access to a network of fertility specialists, treatment management, and pharmacy benefits.

The insider transaction history for Progyny Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Progyny Inc's shares were trading at $37.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $3.676 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 73.77, which is above the industry median of 26.235 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $37.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $80.04, Progyny Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

