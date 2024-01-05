Executive Chairman David Schlanger Sells 13,998 Shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Executive Chairman David Schlanger sold 13,998 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $526,162.84.

Progyny Inc is a company that provides fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It offers employers a benefits solution that includes both fertility and pharmacy benefits, and it supports patients through their entire fertility journey.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,333,998 shares of Progyny Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Progyny Inc shows a pattern of 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Progyny Inc's shares were trading at $37.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.416 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 68.56, which is above the industry median of 26.635 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $37.58 and a GF Value of $80.66, Progyny Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

