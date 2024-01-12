Executive Chairman David Schlanger Sells 66,002 Shares of Progyny Inc

Executive Chairman David Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.88 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,499,915.76.

Progyny Inc is a company that provides fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. The company offers fertility treatment services, including in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, and other fertility preservation technologies. Progyny's comprehensive benefits solutions are designed to meet the needs of self-insured employers, helping them to provide their employees with access to a network of fertility specialists and personalized treatment plans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,400,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 44 insider sells for Progyny Inc.

On the valuation front, Progyny Inc's shares were trading at $37.88 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.627 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 72.79, which is above the industry median of 27.59 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.47, with a GF Value of $80.95, indicating that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Executive Chairman David Schlanger may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

