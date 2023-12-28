Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Irwin Gold has sold 10,000 shares of investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. Houlihan Lokey Inc is a global investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The company serves a diverse set of clients worldwide, including corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Houlihan Lokey Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

Executive Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc were trading at $122.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.448 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 31.41, which is above both the industry median of 18.85 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $122.18 and a GuruFocus Value of $95.15, Houlihan Lokey Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

