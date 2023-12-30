Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

On December 28, 2023, Mike Chang, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL), sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. The company serves a diverse customer base in the computer, consumer, industrial, and automotive markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 206,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd shows a pattern of 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were trading at $26.53, giving the company a market capitalization of $724.065 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89, with a GF Value of $29.96, indicating that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

