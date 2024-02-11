Executive Vice President, 10% Owner Gregory Ramirez Sells 2,500 Shares of Artisan Partners ...

On February 8, 2024, Gregory Ramirez, Executive Vice President and 10% Owner of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. The company manages assets for individual and institutional investors through a variety of vehicles and across multiple strategies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,385 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shows no insider buys over the past year and a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc were trading at $42.29, resulting in a market cap of $2.940 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.56, which is on par with the industry median and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $42.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.49, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

