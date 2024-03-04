Executive Vice President Bryan Smith Sells 2,064 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Executive Vice President Bryan Smith has sold 2,064 shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $56.29 per share, resulting in a total value of $116,194.56.

Nasdaq Inc operates as a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Its diverse offering includes trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,064 shares of Nasdaq Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Bryan Smith is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 5 insider sells at Nasdaq Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nasdaq Inc were trading at $56.29, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.01, which is above the industry median of 18.29 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $54.26, indicating that Nasdaq Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

