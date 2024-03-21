Executive Vice President, CTO David Stepanek Sells 9,033 Shares of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:VTOL), a global industrial aviation service provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing.

David Stepanek, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Bristow Group Inc, sold 9,033 shares of the company on March 19, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,366 shares of Bristow Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale of 9,033 shares was executed at a price of $26.13 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $236,072.29.

The insider transaction history for Bristow Group Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the valuation front, Bristow Group Inc's shares were trading at $26.13 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $760.595 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value of $31.44.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Bristow Group Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of Bristow Group Inc's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

