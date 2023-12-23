Executive Vice President Douglas Jellison executed a sale of 11,491 shares of Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Nucor Corp is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products, with operations in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the raw materials import, export, and brokerage operations, providing a full range of steel products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,685 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells recorded.

Executive Vice President Douglas Jellison Sells 11,491 Shares of Nucor Corp

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Nucor Corp were trading at $176.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.774 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.03, which is below both the industry median of 12.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $176.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $145.89, Nucor Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

