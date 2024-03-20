Executive Vice President Elizabeth Campbell Sells Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

Executive Vice President Elizabeth Campbell has sold 6,977 shares of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $238.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,661,229.24.Cencora Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing various services and solutions including cloud computing, data centers, and interconnection. The company caters to a wide range of customers, from small businesses to large enterprises, offering them the infrastructure and support needed to manage and scale their operations effectively.Over the past year, Elizabeth Campbell has sold a total of 19,639 shares of Cencora Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 30 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of insider sales, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.In terms of valuation, Cencora Inc's shares were trading at $238.12 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $48.197 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.35, which is above both the industry median of 16.015 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.27, indicating that Cencora Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $186.89. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by Executive Vice President Elizabeth Campbell may be a data point to consider in their analysis of Cencora Inc's stock and its current valuation.

