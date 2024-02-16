Executive Vice President Jeff Zhu Sells 55,233 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

Executive Vice President Jeff Zhu has sold 55,233 shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, and aerogel, among other products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,233 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at Cabot Corp shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cabot Corp were trading at $79.91, resulting in a market cap of $4.646 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.89, which is lower than the industry median of 20.405 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $79.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $70.24, Cabot Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

