Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella Sells Shares of KLA Corp (KLAC)

Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella has sold 3,257 shares of KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $697.85 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,273,726.45.

KLA Corp is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's products and services are used throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process, from research and development to final volume production. KLA Corp's offerings include inspection, metrology, and data analytics tools that help clients manage complexity, increase productivity, and improve time-to-market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,890 shares of KLA Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Oreste Donzella is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of KLA Corp were trading at $697.85, giving the company a market capitalization of $94.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 35.39, which is above the industry median of 31.31 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.48, with a trading price of $697.85 and a GF Value of $472.14, indicating that KLA Corp is considered Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

