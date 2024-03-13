Executive Vice President Robert Holmes Sells 5,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

Executive Vice President Robert Holmes has sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.66 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $263,300.

Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as a bank offering a broad array of financial products and services to its customers, including business and personal banking services, lending, and wealth management. The company operates through its branches and subsidiaries, providing a suite of banking services tailored to individual and corporate needs.

Over the past year, Robert Holmes has engaged in insider trading activities, selling a total of 5,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where Commerce Bancshares Inc has experienced 22 insider sells and only 3 insider buys.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, Commerce Bancshares Inc's stock was trading at $52.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.773 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 14.37, which is above the industry median of 9.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Commerce Bancshares Inc is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $52.66 and a GF Value of $71.42, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.74. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Commerce Bancshares Inc. As always, it is important to review the full context of insider transactions alongside broader market research and individual financial goals.

