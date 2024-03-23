General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), a global company that designs, manufactures, and markets cars, trucks, and automobile parts, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,100 shares of General Motors Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of General Motors Co were trading at $43.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $49.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 5.88, which is below both the industry median of 16.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $43.04 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $51.67 indicates that General Motors Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Executive Vice President Rory Harvey Sells 5,100 Shares of General Motors Co (GM)

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when analyzing their investments.

