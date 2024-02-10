Executive Vice President Wayne Withrow has sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 65,000 shares, with no shares purchased in the same period.

SEI Investments Co is a global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions. The company helps professional wealth managers, institutional investors, investment management firms, and private investors create and manage wealth by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions that enable their clients to achieve their financial goals.

The insider transaction history for SEI Investments Co shows a pattern of insider sales, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Executive Vice President Wayne Withrow Sells 16,970 Shares of SEI Investments Co

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $66.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.743 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.26, which is above the industry median of 13.665 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $66.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.56, SEI Investments Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Executive Vice President Wayne Withrow Sells 16,970 Shares of SEI Investments Co

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

