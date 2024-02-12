Gregory Rustowicz, Executive VP Finance, CFO of Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO), sold 9,461 shares of the company on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Columbus McKinnon Corp is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of material handling products, systems, and services designed to efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, or secure material.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,461 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Columbus McKinnon Corp shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Executive VP Finance, CFO Gregory Rustowicz Sells 9,461 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp were trading at $41.44, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.236 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.43, which is above both the industry median of 14.02 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $41.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $40.76, Columbus McKinnon Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

