Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Plenge : Thank you, Gigi, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to have you with us for our 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. Leading the call today are Calvin Butler, Exelon's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeanne Jones, Exelon's Chief Financial Officer. Other members of Exelon senior management team are also with us today, and they will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Calvin Butler, Exelon's President and CEO.

Calvin Butler: Thank you, Andy, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. On Slide 4, we have laid out our key messages for today's call. First, we are pleased to share that final results for 2023 exceeded the midpoint of our narrowed guidance, delivering $2.38 per share of operating earnings, or almost 6% growth off of last year's guidance midpoint. This is the second year in our two years as a purely regulated T&D utility that we have delivered results in the top half of guidance. And that is despite historically mild weather in the Mid-Atlantic where PECO experienced its mildest year in the 50 years we have on record. We also executed exactly as expected on our financing plan, including issuing one-third of our original $425 million equity commitment.

Operationally, we continue to set the bar for the industry. We closed out another year with leading performance setting records for performance at multiple utilities. As it pertains to our regulatory activity, we completed three rate cases last year and continue to make progress on the three others at Delmarva Power Delaware, Pepco Maryland and Pepco DC. We received the final order in BGE's second multiyear plan filing for rates effective 2024 to 2026. We were encouraged to receive an order that recognized the importance of investment in support of Maryland's energy goals and a thoughtful path towards decarbonization. We also reached a constructive settlement in Atlantic City Electric rate case. The increased revenue requirement will support its smart meter rollout, its EV smart program for easy and cost-efficient charger installation, and other investments to maintain safety and reliability, as well as improved service for our customers in New Jersey.

Last, we received an order in ComEd's first multiyear rate plan, and it was a disappointing outcome. First, the order failed to recognize the financial cost of ComEd's investment, despite nation-leading reliability and low customer rates. It adopted a significantly below average ROE, refused to reflect in rates the prudent share of equity and removed any return on our pension asset despite that asset delivering over $1 billion in customer and counting. But more importantly, it rejected our grid plan which was carefully developed over almost two years through dozens of stakeholder workshops and presentations reaching over 1,000 people and bolstered by voluminous support in the rate case process. Support for the investment plan was very strong, up through the administrative law judge's proposed order.

It's important to all of us that are working to meet our state's goals and serving our customers that we have a stable and certain regulatory environments, and we'll work with all of our stakeholders to achieve such an environment and ensure that Illinois is a state that investors are comfortable committing to. As such, a key focus of this team for 2024 will be regaining momentum in Illinois and resolving some of this uncertainty. It is in no one's interest, particularly those in the Illinois communities we serve and live in for the state to lose further ground in its opportunity to lead the energy transformation and forgo significant economic opportunity. We will be working diligently with stakeholders to get it back on track. Jeanne will cover more of the detail around Illinois shortly, and additional details on other rate cases can be found in the appendix.

Our last key message pertains to our projected outlook. Consistent with past practice, we have rolled forward our disclosures after adding a year to our guidance window with our guidance running from 2024 through 2027. You'll see that we have added $3.2 billion of capital to our four-year outlook, growing from $31.3 billion over the 2023 to 2026 guidance period to $34.5 billion over 2024 to 2027, an increase of over 10%. This reflects a number of updates across the platform to meet customer needs and jurisdictional goals. Including the addition of transmission investments assigned from the brand insurer's retirement and awarded in PJM's 3 RTEP reliability window to resolve reliability issues from data center growth in the region. These additions are partially offset by the reduction of approximately $1.25 billion in ComEd distribution spend.

While we are working to finalize the revised grid plan for our March filing, we believe our plan appropriately accounts for the uncertain regulatory outlook while ensuring customers continue to receive safe and adequate service, and we meet the basic requirements laid out under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. This increase in capital expenditures result in rate base growth of 7.5% from 2023 to 2027. And as a result of the significant increase in investment, we have included in our four-year projections incremental equity of $1.3 billion, which represents approximately 40% of the net incremental capital and ensures we maintain a strong balance sheet as we lead the energy transformation. In addition, despite below average returns we are receiving at ComEd, we continue to expect to realize a consolidated ROE in the 9% to 10% range.

The result of the plan is an annualized operating earnings growth target of 5% to 7% through 2027 from our 2023 guidance midpoint of $2.36 per share. Now lowering our earnings growth outlook is not a change we took lightly, particularly given the amount of investment needed for this multi-decade energy transformation and our unique scale and platform to lead that work. Reducing investment in ComEd as a result of the final quarter lowered our expected rate base growth, but it also provided us an additional opportunity to deploy capital in other parts of the system across our seven jurisdictions to serve our customers, particularly in transmission. I'll note that the financial benefits of these investments do take longer to play out. Given the larger scale and scope of transmission projects, they require more time to generate cash and earnings relative to the distribution investments they are replacing.

But we are confident that we can deliver at the midpoint or better of our annualized growth rating -- growth rate change of 5% to 7% over the 2023 to 2027 horizon and beyond, even after accounting for the potential that the uncertain process in Illinois may require significant further adjustments. And once again, Jeanne will speak more to these updates to our long-term outlook shortly. Lastly, for 2024, we are initiating our projected operating earnings guidance at $2.40 to $2.50 per share. This range gives us confidence that we can accommodate a variety of outcomes through the ComEd rehearing and grid plan processes, along with our typical risk and opportunities we see across our platform. We have also announced an annualized dividend of $1.52 per share in 2024, reflecting 5.5% growth off of our $1.44 dividend per share in 2023, in line with our long-term earnings growth and approximately 60% payout ratio.

Moving to slide 5. I will review the 2023 commitments and priorities that we initiated on last year's fourth quarter call and recognize the significant progress we made across all of the areas that we prioritize as a pure-play transmission and distribution utility, which is leading the energy transformation. First, it was another tremendous year operationally. You can see this not only in our scorecard, but the industry recognizes it as well. As we mentioned in our last call, ComEd won, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne Award as the country's most reliable utility. The best ever performance at ComEd and Pepco Holdings speaks to the high quality of our workforce and our efforts to attract, engage and retain talent. We also met all of our financial goals.

We invested $7.3 billion of capital to serve our customers. We earned a 9.3% return on equity, well within the targeted range of 9% to 10% that we target earnings on a consolidated basis. And as I mentioned, we delivered earnings in the upper half of our guidance range. We executed as promised on our strategy to maintain a healthy and strong balance sheet. We issued one-third of our existing equity commitment, raised debt at attractive interest rates at both our operating companies and holding company, and we took advantage of a variety of hedging instruments. We were very active and extremely successful in securing grants enabled by the infrastructure, investment and Jobs Act, securing close to $200 million in awards to support grid resiliency and modernization, at BGE, PECO and ComEd that will make our jurisdictions progress on their energy goals more affordable and equitable.

And further, to the focus on customer affordability, we again helped secure $550 million of federal, state and local support for low-income customers that need assistance in paying their energy bills. We also made significant progress in our efforts to maximize value for our customers, institutionalizing a permanent team to discover and execute on opportunities to deliver industry-leading operational excellence for our customers at lower cost, which you'll hear more about from Jeanne. Lastly, we executed on a busy regulatory calendar, setting a rate case -- settling a rate case at ACE concluding another successful multiyear plan for BGE's electric and gas customers that aligns on an appropriate investment strategy for the next three years, and making substantial progress in our Delmarva Power electric rate case and Pepco multiyear plans.

As we talked about, while we completed our ComEd rate case, it was a disappointing outcome for all parties. But we've already begun to establish and execute on a path forward, and that's become our top priority in 2024. I will now turn to slide 6 to review how we closed out 2023 from an operational perspective. Starting first with reliability. We again kept outage frequency and duration at top quartile levels or above. ComEd and Pepco Holdings operated at best on record levels in both categories. Performance like this is not something that can be turned on and off overnight. First, it takes a talented and trained workforce. As I mentioned earlier, and we thank the teams that show up each and every day no matter the conditions to compete the lights on and the gas flowing as they did during the severe storms and brutal cold snap that struck in January.

Across ComEd, PECO and PHI, over 500,000 customers were impacted, and it takes investment. The demands placed on our system by more severe weather by an increasingly distributed and non-dispatchable generation fleet and by an economy that's more and more reliant on electricity, they all require investment. That's why it's so important to us to have stable and certain regulatory environments. It gives us the confidence to execute on forward-looking planning to manage the pace of investment for the energy transformation and ensure the reliability that all customers deserve and rightly expect. On safety, performance will continue to be a critical area of attention for us in 2024. Our OSHA performance was lacking in 2023 and we remain highly focused on understanding and correcting drivers of underperformance at each of our utility operating companies.

The biggest drivers across all of our utilities continue to remain in the day-to-day basics like ergonomics and vehicle-related incidents not the high energy events that truly differentiate utility work and demand particular focus. But this substandard performance even in the lower impact areas is not acceptable, and I expect us to do better in 2024. Customer satisfaction almost universally improved in the fourth quarter with ComEd rising into the first quartile. We are pleased that our efforts to ensure our customers see value in the service we provide are paying off, and we look forward to continuing this progress well into 2024. And finally, gas odor response remained at the dollar levels. And we continue to deliver on what we have here, and I'm so proud of the BGE and PECO, Pepco team -- and Delmarva teams.

There was a lot for our employees to be proud of in 2023. We know we have what it takes to be a premier utility and we execute it like one. I will now turn it over to Jeanne to speak more about our financial and regulatory update. With that, Jeanne?

Jeanne Jones: Thank you, Calvin and good morning everyone. Today, I will cover our fourth quarter and full year results, key regulatory developments in Illinois and across the platform, and provide annual updates to our financial disclosures, including 2024 guidance. Starting on Slide 7. As Calvin noted, we delivered strong financial results for the second year in a row despite the historically mild weather impacting our non-decoupled jurisdictions. For the fourth quarter, Exelon earned $0.62 per share on a GAAP basis and $0.60 per share on a non-GAAP basis. For the full year 2023, we earned $2.34 per share on a GAAP basis and $2.38 per share on a non-GAAP basis, results that are at the top end of our narrowed guidance range, and represent almost 6% growth off the midpoint of the 2022 guidance range.

Throughout the year, we benefited from a higher earned ROE at ComEd, primarily due to rising treasury rates, impacting ComEd's distribution ROE as well as favorable depreciation of PECO relative to expectations. Additionally, the ruling in December on BGE's reconciliation from its first multiyear plan approved recovery for over 90% of the requested 2021 and 2022 amounts and established a precedent to record a portion related to the 2023 reconciliation, which is expected to be determined in a future proceeding. These benefits, coupled with our ability to manage our plans across the platform, allowed us to mitigate nearly $140 million of weather and storm challenges relative to prior year, along with the labor strike in New Jersey that occurred late in the year, driving contracting costs up year-over-year.

In a year in which we faced multiple headwinds, we delivered on our goal to achieve earnings in the top half of our guidance range. Quarter-to-date and year-to-date drivers relative to prior year are detailed in the appendix on Slides 30 and 31. Turning to our outlook for 2024, we are initiating adjusted operating earnings guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with BGE and PEPCO entering the next cycles of their multiyear plan, 2024 earnings are expected to grow approximately 4% relative to the midpoint of our 2023 original guidance range. Compared to our last update, the reduction in expected year-over-year earnings growth is driven solely by the December 14th rate order issued by the Illinois Commerce Commission and ComEd multiyear rate plan.

which we were only able to partially mitigate in 2024 with cost management, redirected investment to serve our customers, and margin we had built up in the plan. Outright rejection of the grid plan, the challenging financial support for our net distribution investment in the December order, and uncertainty around the amount of spend ComEd will be able to recover has caused us to dramatically reduce the originally planned level of distribution investment in Illinois this year. Until there is resolution on the grid plan, our 2024 plan has been risk-adjusted for the overall uncertainty and prudently assumes earnings at ComEd consistent with the December rate order. While the rehearing on the interim revenue requirement is expected to provide additional cost recovery and so grid plan approval, we have not assumed this as our base case.

Therefore, despite the uncertainty that remains at ComEd, we expect our 2024 range to cover a range of possible outcomes, from not receiving any rate relief relative to the final order to the prospect that we receive an approval of our revised grid plan. The uncertainty in Illinois will further cause volatile quarterly earnings shaping in 2024, both due to the significant rework of ComEd's operational plan in 2024, as well as due to the fact of the prospects for the rehearing and revised grid plan processes to impact ComEd expected revenue requirements. We currently expect to realize approximately 29% of full year earnings in the first quarter, which accounts for the December rate order ComEd, seasonal weather patterns and the completed rate cases at our other utilities.

Moving to Slide 9. I would like to take a moment to step through the regulatory developments in Illinois since receipt of the ITC's final order in mid-December. First, starting with the application for rehearing on December 22, and ComEd acted swiftly to request the commission correct fundamental, legal and evidentiary errors around four primary issues with the final order. Return on equity, capital structure, return on pension assets and the basis of the ordered revenue requirement across all test years that was adopted absent an approved grid plan. At an open meeting on January 10, the ICC granted one portion of ComEd's application. Directing that 150-day rehearing process reconsider the year-over-year revenue requirement increases absent an approved grid plan.

A vast array of wind turbines on a hillside, showcasing the company's takeover of renewable energy.

While ComEd anticipates that the revenue requirements will be further updated upon approval of our revised grid plan, the rehearing order due on June 10 is expected to reset interim rates for 2024 at the discretion of the commission. Immediately following the open meeting on January 10, ComEd filed with the Third District of Appellate Court, and appeal of the three other elements of the ICC's final order on which rehearing was denied. While there is no set schedule or deadline for an appeal conclusion, we will seek to move expeditiously through the core process. Separately, as directed in the final order, ComEd will file a revised grid plan by March 13. ComEd has fully reengaged staff and all parties to the proceeding to align on the appropriate adjustments to the revised grid plan to fully address the concerns expressed by the commission.

We continue to believe significant investment is needed to support Illinois' clean energy goals and desire to promote economic element in the state, a fact acknowledged by all stakeholders. But the revised grid plan we expect to file will reflect the significantly below average financial support provided in the final order and address the commission's feedback to further prioritize affordability. We simply cannot invest at the same pace under an ROE that does not fairly recognize ComEd's cost of financing to do so, especially in the current interest rate and inflation environment. There is no statutory deadline action on the revised grid plan. However, final order stated that the commission appreciates urgency of having a compliant grid plan in place, and is eager to move forward with the grid plan that satisfies the statutory requirements for approval.

And so we are optimistic for resolution by year-end. In response to the challenging rate order, our long-term guidance reflects a $1.25 billion reduction in ComEd distribution capital expenditures over the three-year period spanning 2024 to 2026 relative to our Q4 2022 disclosure update. This updated investment outlook for ComEd distribution business includes reductions agreed to with stakeholders, leading up to last October's per quarter. Along with additional reductions to result in a plan that further balances priorities across our stakeholders. As I will discuss later, around our long-term outlook, our guidance has accounted for the possibility that substantially more capital is removed from the plan as a result of the process, despite significant broad-reaching support for our investment strategy.

On Slide 10, we provide our updated outlook for CapEx and rate base, covering 2024 to 2027. We plan to invest $7.4 billion in 2024 and a total of $34.5 billion over the next four years, an increase of $3.2 billion or over 10% from the prior planning period. So we reduced ComEd's distribution capital plan by over 18% in response to the final order, the multi-decade energy transformation continues to gain momentum, and we see no shortage of needs to invest for our customers across all of our service territories and an ability to do so at a reasonable cost. We are the largest transmission and distribution utility in the country by customer count, and we have the privilege and responsibility to serve many major densely populated areas. We operate six utilities across seven jurisdictions, including FERC.

And beyond our industry-leading size and scale, we are also one of the best operators in this sector, providing a world-class customer experience for reliability at very competitive rates. Given the power of this platform, our updated four-year capital plan includes $3.2 billion of additional capital, net of the adjustments to common distribution to serve our customers. Included in that increase is $1.5 billion of incremental transmission capital over the 2023 to 2026 period, since our last disclosure update. Addressing the significant need for high-voltage investments to support federal, state and customer goals on renewable energy and electrification. $725 million of that increase is projected at ComEd for data center and other high intense new load growth, along with increasing renewables and retirements of older fossil fuel generation is driving increased transmission investment needs.

The balance of the additional transmission largely relates to the two large transmission projects discussed on prior earnings calls. The RTEP reliability Window 3 projects awarded by PJM to mitigate reliability challenges driven by incremental data center demand in the region and the other assigned due to the retirement of the brand insurance coal plant. While some of the transmission capital at ComEd is expected to go in service during the guidance period, very little of the transmission spend for the large East Coast project is reflected in the updated rate base outlook. Brand Insurance is expected to go into service in 2028, while the RTEP Window 3 project will be in service closer to 2030, providing line of sight to strong rate base growth beyond the current guidance window.

We continue to expect there will be transmission opportunity across our service territories, associated with the same drivers underpinning these projects, high-density, localized load growth, traditional fossil fuel plant retirements increased renewables, not to mention from our extremely well-positioned footprint on the Mid-Atlantic Coast for offshore wind interconnection. To further put our competitive position into perspective, all but one mile of those two large transmission projects is expected to occur on our existing rightways. We expect to remain active in seeking additional opportunities to lead in this space. And as always, we will only include spend in our plan that is identified and expected to proceed tied to the needs of our jurisdictions.

In total, our capital plan updates are expected to result in an increase to rate base of 7.5% over the next four years on a compound annual growth basis to $74 billion. This growth adds approximately $18.5 billion to rate base from 2024 through 2027 and reflects a shift in the mix of our total capital growth portfolio by 2% from distribution to transmission since the last disclosure update despite a significant portion of the transmission capital added, not yet placed in service. Exelon's transmission rate base growth recovered through FERC formula rate provides a stable and predictable financial profile. As clean energy and electrification continue to grow, our transmission strategy is designed to adapt to this new paradigm, while continuing to operate the transmission system at world class levels.

Moving to slide 11. One way to ensure sustainability of our capital growth profile is to continue delivering superior value as efficiently as possible to our customers and communities. And as one Exelon, we are building from a strong foundation. Our history of steady cost discipline, while delivering a premier experience for our customers has positioned us very well, as you can see in the chart on the right. Exelon's investment in grid modernization has enabled an approximate 40% increase in reliability performance across the platform, whether based on outage frequency or outage duration, while maintaining average electric rates 17% below the top 20 metropolitan cities in the United States. More simply put, when a dollar is placed in our hands to invest, our customers entrust us to create value through reliable, affordable service.

Had our adjusted O&M costs growing in line with historical annualized inflation rate of 3.5% from 2016 through 2024, they would have increased by approximately $1.2 billion. Instead, we are projecting a 2.4% CAGR for the same period, eliminating $400 million of customer rate increases that would have occurred without our intentional focus on driving efficiencies. And while 2024 is expected to grow at a higher rate, one key driver is the number of significant back office and operational IT system investments whose savings will be monetized over a longer period of time, as I'll discuss in a minute. In addition, upon aligning with several of our jurisdictions on the spending programs associated with advancing their state's energy goals and priorities, through the recently approved rate cases, we are anticipating some catch up to meet the levels of service and investment agreed upon with our jurisdictions.

However, we expect to maintain an annualized growth rate of approximately 2% through 2027, a below inflation level that is expected to result in – to our customers over $400 million lower than they otherwise would have been. Our expectation is to limit the annualized O&M growth rate to approximately 2% over the long-term and maintain our competitive position with rates among those that are the lowest in the nation will improve our customers' experiences. In fact, our multiyear plan rate structures allow us to quickly flow any benefits back to customers. Let me take a moment to highlight a few ways in which we continue delivering value for our customers. First, as Calvin mentioned, a permanent team has established in 2023 to continue efforts to standardize and streamline the structure and operations of the organization.

Ensuring all of our efforts are coordinated with the sole purpose of serving our customers and communities in an efficient and superior manner. Second, we have several initiatives underway to upgrade major enterprise resource planning, customer billing and automated work order systems expected to create work efficiencies, some of which I mentioned are driving our spend in 2024. Third, we are standardizing storm response protocol to increase rolled transparency and accountability and emergency events, mitigating cost risk and improving restoration performance in the future. Fourth, we are delivering a framework to migrate from a preventive maintenance, asset management strategy to an automated condition-based maintenance strategy in our transmission operations.

And lastly, we are streamlining processes and leveraging technology, particularly in the call center and field for increased efficiency and responsiveness to our customers. To ensure that R&R remain strong and we can invest at the levels our jurisdictions want, we are committed to leveraging our size and scale as one Exelon to manage costs across our operating companies and deliver affordable rates for our customers. Turning to slide 12. With $34.5 billion of projected capital spend driving 7.5% rate base growth and with continued focus on earning ROEs of 9% to 10%. We are initiating an annualized operating earnings growth target of 5% to 7% through 2027 from our 2023 guidance midpoint of $2.36 per share. The lower growth outlook from what we previously laid out is not a decision we took lightly, but as a result of the challenging rate case outcomes and decelerated piece of investment in Illinois.

As you heard from Calvin, Illinois is only one jurisdiction in which we operate. We are continuing momentum in our other jurisdictions as the second multiyear plans at Pepco progressed in line with our expectations, as PECO anticipates filing in the first half of this year, consistent with our general two to three-year rate case cadence and does all of our utilities execute on the robust transmission strategy and cost management initiatives outlined on the prior slide. Accordingly, we are confident that our earnings CAGR will be at midpoint or better of the 5% to 7% range over the 2023 to 2027 period and in future updates. Even with the process in Illinois remaining uncertain, our earnings growth guidance is resilient and account for the possibility that limited progress is made in Illinois, and we need to significantly reduce investment in common distribution further.

We also continue to project an approximate 60% dividend payout ratio of operating earnings, with the dividend growing in line with our long-term earnings target. We announced today an expected annualized dividend of $1.52 per share in 2024 which is over 5.5% higher than the 23% dividends. Maintaining our commitment to transparency and predictability, we have provided year-over-year drivers contributing to the expected annual growth in our earnings through 2027 on slide 13. While there is variability in the year-over-year growth over the four year time period, the business drivers provide transparency into our expected 5% to 7% growth through 2027. Including an expectation to deliver every year after 2024 within the 5% to 7% range, if not above.

I will conclude with a review of our balance sheet activity on slide 14. As you have heard from us before, maintaining a strong balance sheet is core to our strategy, and we closed out another year with credit metrics comfortably exceeding S&P and Moody's downgrade thresholds of 12%. Similar to the first two years since operation, over the guidance period, we project to continue to have approximately 100 basis points of cushion on average for our consolidated corporate credit metrics above the threshold specified by the agencies. While the final rate order issued by the commission in Illinois negatively impacted our future cash flow outlook, we have largely mitigated those impacts through cost management and curtailment of distribution capital spend at ComEd, while ensuring we maintain a safe, reliable growth for customers.

As we identify new investments in the plan, we are funding in a prudent manner by incorporating an incremental $1.3 billion of equity to ensure we maintain our previous commitment on pushing and keep us on a path to 13% to 14% consolidated credit metrics over time. As our consolidated spend profile has shifted more towards transmission, the cash generated from these longer-dated investments is expected to follow the earnings largely beyond the guidance period and further strengthen our credit metrics over time. Additionally, I'd remind you that our plan continues to incorporate the assumption that the corporate alternative minimum tax will not allow for repairs. If implemented in a way that mitigates the cash impact, we'd expect an increase of approximately 50 basis points to our consolidated credit metrics average on average over the plan, which would provide incremental cushion.

From a financing perspective, we expect the $34.5 billion capital plan to be supported by $19 billion of internally generated cash flow. $10 billion of debt at the utilities and $3 billion of debt at the holding company with the balance funded with a modest amount of equity. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we completed $142 million of equity via our ATM and expect $150 million to be issued in 2024. And as mentioned, to fund the robust $3.2 billion of incremental capital opportunities while maintaining a strong balance sheet, our financing plan includes $1.3 billion of additional equity that we expect to issue over the 2025 through 2027 period. The incremental equity funds 40% of the incremental capital investments over the four-year plan and represent slightly more than 1% per year of Exelon current market cap.

As we work with our jurisdictions and identify needs for further investment of utilities, we anticipate that any incremental capital investment will be funded by no more than approximately 40% equity. I want to close by reiterating our confidence in investing an estimated $35 billion of capital across our diversified platform from 2024 to 2027, driving 5% to 7% earnings growth from 2023 to 2027 with an expectation of midpoint or better and maintaining a strong balance sheet while doing so. Thank you. I'll now turn the call back to Calvin for his closing remarks.

Calvin Butler: Thank you, Jeanne. I'd like to conclude with our priorities and commitments for this year and remind you of Exelon's unique value proposition for their jurisdictions it serves and its investors. As you'll see, they're very consistent with our focus areas for 2024, a good reminder that we aim to reliably deliver against a predictable and consistent strategy, as you'd expect from a premier utility. First, you can count on us to prioritize operational excellence and safety in service of our customers. As you may have seen, once the creation of a Chief Operating Officer position and named Mike Innocenzo, the CEO of PECO to that role. Mike will build on the top-tier performance level customers have come to expect. And in succeeding him, Dave Velazquez, will bring his wealth of experience and strong leadership to PECO.

Both moves are a testament to the unparalleled bench strength that Exelon enjoys. And our Chief Human Resource Officer, Amy Best, has been instrumental in building that advantage. We wish her all the best in her next chapter and look forward to Denise Galambos' leadership as Exelon's new Head of HR. Second, we expect to deliver on the prudent financial plan that we have laid out. Spending $7.4 billion less in the grid on behalf of our customers and communities, earning a consolidated return on equity in the 9% to 10% range, consistent with the cost of investing in the grid, and delivering earnings in the range of $2.40 and $2.50 per share, while maintaining a strong balance sheet in executing our financing strategy. Next, we expect to reach collaborative and constructive outcome of the rate cases we have underway, along with the ones we expect to initiate in 2024 to ensure we can continue to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers and help the states make their desired progress on their energy goals.

And we will continue our efforts to ensure the energy transformation is as equitable and affordable as possible. Building on our success in 2023 in mid-January, we submitted seven concept papers for the next $3.9 billion that the Department of Energy's grid deployment office is making available under its GRIP program enabled by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. With proposals ranging from software across the enterprise to enable increasing levels of distributed renewable energy sources to target an investment at Pepco Holdings to combat coastal impacts of climate change they highlight our creative and far-reaching efforts to partner with our jurisdictions and creatively line local state and federal policy. And beyond accessing these funding sources, as Jeanne highlighted, we will continue our efforts to standardize and simplify our operations to manage the increases in costs associated with the expanding needs of the grid, while delivering premium for customers.

Lastly, what's distinct this year is a recognition that last December's final order in the ComEd multiyear plan did not bring the resolution on how to invest over the coming years in the first rate case process undertaken by the approach laid out in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. But while we are disappointed, we are not deterred. We are committed to finding a path forward with stakeholders that restore certainty for our customers, employees and investors. We believe everyone wants a level of investment that can deliver on the promise of seizure and positions us to lead the energy transformation. And so will we be working toward that outcome while preparing to pivot if that's not the case. Delivering against these priorities while continuing to establish our position as a premier T&D utility, and Slide 16 reinforces that value that we offer.

Exelon's platform is incredibly unique. We have the privilege and responsibility serving some of the nation's greatest cities with jurisdictions that recognize the unique opportunity they have to lead the energy transformation. Our asset footprint, the transmission and distribution network that is the lifeblood of making that transformation happen for our jurisdictions is unmatched. As is our scale with over 10.5 million customers across our seven ratemaking jurisdictions. We have been setting the bar for operational performance for years and our ability to invest to support that performance is backed by strong forward-looking and predictable regulatory mechanisms. With our dividend yield at 4.5% and a 5% to 7% annualized earnings growth rate that we have a strong conviction in achieving, we are offering investors total shareholder returns in the 9.5% to 11.5% range and extremely attracted risk-adjusted proposition.

I am so proud of this team for the commitments made and kept in 2023, and we look forward to doing the same in 2024. As always, thank you for your time and support, and we'll now take your questions.

