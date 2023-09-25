Do You Expect Further Upside in Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Stock?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy” second-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index and returned 2.50% (net), and the index return was 7.05%. Consumer Staples, Health Care, Industrials, and Information Technology showed relative weakness. However, Communication Services and Materials showed strength, partially offsetting the weakness. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. On September 22, 2023, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock closed at $48.49 per share. One-month return of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was -5.16%, and its shares gained 23.92% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has a market capitalization of $2.738 billion.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) manufactures capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Its fiscal second quarter revenues were in line with consensus estimates while earnings exceeded projections. Revenue guidance is calling for further upside. The company’s shares advanced 13% and we increased its weight in the portfolio."

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) at the end of second quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.