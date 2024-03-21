When Can We Expect A Profit From Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGRM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The US$60m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$14m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Monogram Orthopaedics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Monogram Orthopaedics, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$3.1b in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 8.3%, which is fair. If this rate turns out to be too low, the company may become profitable faster than analysts expect.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Monogram Orthopaedics' upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Monogram Orthopaedics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

