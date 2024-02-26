Expedia to cut about 1,500 jobs in latest restructuring

(Reuters) - Online travel platform Expedia said on Monday it was cutting about 1,500 jobs as part of its latest restructuring.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had 17,100 employees in more than 50 countries.

Total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures associated with the restructuring actions are expected to be between $80 million and $100 million, Expedia said.

Shares of the company were up marginally in aftermarket trading.

