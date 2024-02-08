Expedia Falls on Sudden CEO Change, Holiday Bookings Miss

(Bloomberg) — Expedia Group Inc. named Ariane Gorin as chief executive officer, succeeding Peter Kern, who has been in the role since 2020.

Gorin, who has been an executive at Expedia since 2013 and most recently was the president of the enterprise division, will take the helm May 13, the company said in a statement Thursday. Kern, 56, is stepping aside at the end of his contract. He will continue to serve as vice chairman and member of the board.

Separately, Expedia reported gross bookings of $21.7 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ average estimate of $22 billion. Room night growth also came in short of expectations. Revenue jumped 10% to $2.89 billion, in line with analysts’ projections for $2.88 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares fell 12% in extended trading.

Under Kern, Expedia has spent the past two years focusing on technical upgrades and revamping its loyalty program across its various platforms. Now that the project was launched summer, Expedia is gearing up for what Kern has described as a year of “faster and more profitable growth.”

“I am proud of and grateful to the team we have built at Expedia Group and the tenacity and resilience they demonstrated as we worked through an incredibly ambitious and challenging transformation,” Kern said in the statement. “We have quite literally reset the company for the future, and we are in position to lead our industry for decades to come.”

Gorin’s division, which sells advertising and travel technology to corporate clients, has been growing faster than the bigger consumer-facing retail business in recent years. Her unit delivered “outstanding financial results” including revenue growth of 33% in 2023, Expedia said in the statement. In the fourth quarter, revenue from the B2B unit, increased 28% to $864 million, and was the biggest contributor to overall revenue growth.

The shares hit a low of $132.75 in extended trading after closing at $159.47. The stock had gained 5.1% so far this year through the close.

