Expert Plastic Surgeon Dr. Nima Naghshineh Expands Practice to Pasadena

Dr. Nima Plastic Surgery
·3 min read

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Dr. Nima Naghshineh is thrilled to unveil his latest and most advanced office location in Pasadena, California. This new state-of-the-art facility is a testament to his unwavering commitment to providing his patients with the very best in plastic surgery services and care.

Dr. Nima Plastic Surgery, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

This new office is located in the heart of Pasadena, providing easy access to patients in the surrounding area. The office is designed to offer the ultimate in-patient comfort and safety, boasting large in-suite procedure rooms equipped with the latest in non-surgical body contouring and facial rejuvenation technology.

Dr. Nima understands that convenience is of the utmost importance to his patients, and this new location allows him to serve a broader group of patients in the Pasadena area. His goal is to make the process of enhancing one's appearance as seamless and stress-free as possible, and this new location is a step in that direction.

His team continues to work with their colleagues at Cedars Sinai, Huntington Hospital, and City of Hope to provide the best breast reconstruction outcomes while delivering the highest level of conscientious, personalized care. Dr. Nima and his team are honored to have the opportunity to welcome patients to their new office and are dedicated to providing the highest level of care and service. With this new location, Dr. Nima is excited to continue to provide his patients with the best in plastic surgery and to help them achieve their aesthetic goals.

Dr. Nima Plastic Surgery, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Who is Dr. Nima?

Dr. Nima Naghshineh is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles, California. He is known for his individualized, patient-oriented approach to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a focus on non-surgical cosmetic rejuvenation methods and cosmetic breast surgery, body contouring, and breast cancer reconstruction. He is a keynote speaker at numerous plastic and cosmetic surgery societies and is known for his philosophy of "Beauty as you see it™."

Dr. Nima is a graduate of the UPMC Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training program, one of the top 3 programs in the country. He also has a unique background, with studies in Biomedical Engineering and Psychology at Johns Hopkins University and a Masters of Science in Clinical Research. He has published many works in the field, including book chapters, anatomic surgical drawings, and national presentations. He is interested in surgical device innovation, regenerative medicine, and entrepreneurship in plastic surgery.

Dr. Nima is also an expert in breast implants and has seen an increase in patients concerned about Breast Implant Illness leading to breast explant surgery. For more information on Dr. Nima, the procedures he offers, and his state-of-the-art location, visit drnimaplasticsurgery.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Dr. Nima Naghshineh
Business: Dr. Nima Plastic Surgery
Address: 50 Alessandro Place, Suite 400, Pasadena, CA 91105
Website: www.drnimaplasticsurgery.com
Email: info@drnimaplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE: Dr. Nima Plastic Surgery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745327/Expert-Plastic-Surgeon-Dr-Nima-Naghshineh-Expands-Practice-to-Pasadena

