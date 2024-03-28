Exploring Dividend Stocks For Your Portfolio In March 2024

As the United States market prepares for significant changes in policy shift, investors are closely watching these adjustments and their potential impacts on market dynamics. In this evolving landscape, identifying dividend stocks that offer stability and growth potential becomes increasingly important for building a resilient portfolio.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 6.20% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 5.36% ★★★★★★ Lakeland Bancorp (NasdaqGS:LBAI) 4.92% ★★★★★★ Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) 6.00% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 6.80% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 6.44% ★★★★★★ Sandy Spring Bancorp (NasdaqGS:SASR) 5.98% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SBSI) 5.03% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.97% ★★★★★★ West Bancorporation (NasdaqGS:WTBA) 5.68% ★★★★★★

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: United Bancorp, Inc., serving as the bank holding company for Unified Bank, offers commercial and retail banking services primarily in Ohio, with a market capitalization of approximately $85.34 million.

Operations: United Bancorp, Inc. generates its revenue primarily through banking services, amounting to $30.34 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

United Bancorp has shown a modest earnings growth of 8.2% over the past year, with forecasts predicting a continued annual growth rate of 4.14%. Despite its volatile and unreliable dividend history over the last decade, recent actions indicate a positive shift. The company recently increased its quarterly dividend to US$0.1725, marking a 6.2% rise from the previous year, and announced a special dividend of US$0.15 per share, reflecting strong earnings and financial health. With dividends currently well covered by earnings at a 40.8% payout ratio and expected to remain so in three years (39.8%), United Bancorp's forward yield stands at an attractive 5.4%, placing it in the top tier of US dividend payers.

NasdaqCM:UBCP Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Guess?, Inc. is a global company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.68 billion.

Operations: Guess?, Inc. generates its revenue from various segments, including Asia ($276.87 million), Europe ($1.48 billion), Licensing ($113.25 million), Americas Retail ($710.91 million), and Americas Wholesale ($199.90 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Guess? has demonstrated a solid financial performance with a notable increase in net income from US$149.61 million to US$198.2 million year-over-year, alongside revenue growth from US$2,687.35 million to US$2,776.53 million. Despite this positive earnings trajectory and a low payout ratio of 30.3%, the dividend yield at 3.85% remains below the top quartile of US dividend payers at 4.7%. The company's dividends have shown volatility over the past decade, raising questions about their stability despite recent affirmations and a special dividend announcement of $2.25 per share payable in May 2024, indicating potential for future growth but also highlighting past inconsistencies in payouts.

NYSE:GES Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Marine Products Corporation, a global company specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing markets, has a market capitalization of approximately $396.43 million.

Operations: Marine Products Corporation generates its revenues primarily through its powerboat manufacturing segment, amounting to $383.73 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Marine Products Corporation, with a dividend yield of 4.9%, positions itself above the median in the US market. Despite a challenging year with sales dropping to US$383.73 million from US$381 million and net income slightly increasing to US$41.7 million, the company maintained its dividend at $0.14 per share, showcasing a commitment to shareholder returns amidst volatility. The firm's payout ratios—46.3% from earnings and 41.6% from cash flows—indicate dividends are well-supported, albeit past fluctuations in payments suggest caution regarding long-term stability.

NYSE:MPX Dividend History as at Mar 2024

