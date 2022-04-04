U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    +4.36 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.90
    +13.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7460
    +0.2560 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,291.41
    -171.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.48
    +5.22 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Exponent to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on April 28, 2022

Exponent, Inc.
·1 min read
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO), today announced that it will report first quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended April 1, 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, April 28, 2022. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event:

Exponent, Inc. First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Live Call:

(323) 701-0225 or (888) 394-8218

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022 by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 5210350#.

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.



