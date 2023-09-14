Exploring the Dividend History and Future Prospects of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc(NYSE:EXR) recently announced a dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Extra Space Storage Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Extra Space Storage Inc Do?

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 2,400 self-storage properties in 41 states, with over 180 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

A Glimpse at Extra Space Storage Inc's Dividend History

Extra Space Storage Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Extra Space Storage Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Breaking Down Extra Space Storage Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Extra Space Storage Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.59% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.95%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Extra Space Storage Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 19.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 12.60% per year. And over the past decade, Extra Space Storage Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 17.20%.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Extra Space Storage Inc stock as of today is approximately 8.31%.

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Extra Space Storage Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.18, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Extra Space Storage Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Extra Space Storage Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Extra Space Storage Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Extra Space Storage Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Extra Space Storage Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 87.52% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Extra Space Storage Inc's earnings increased by approximately 25.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 76.29% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.40%, outperforms approximately 74.14% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Extra Space Storage Inc's consistent dividend history and robust growth metrics make it an attractive option for dividend investors, the high payout ratio raises concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. However, its strong profitability and revenue growth, coupled with a high growth rank, indicate a healthy future outlook. Investors should consider these factors while making informed decisions about their investments in Extra Space Storage Inc.

