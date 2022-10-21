U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.50
    -23.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,172.00
    -181.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,974.75
    -116.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.00
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.80
    -10.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.28
    -0.41 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9746
    -0.0041 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.16
    -0.60 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0129 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5370
    +1.4470 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,953.76
    -272.94 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.37
    -3.03 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.99
    -53.92 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting

Eyenovia, Inc.
·1 min read
Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:

2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference

Presentation Title:

Eyenovia - The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement

Presenter:

Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs

Date and Time:

Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST

Link:

Here

2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting

Paper Title:

Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours

Presenting author:

Peter Lam, PhD

Session:
Date and Time:

P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on
October 27, 4:00pm PT

Location:

Room 29AB

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
nlowe@eyenovia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Targets Covid Vaccine Price of at Least $110 a Dose

    The drugmaker laid out a potential price as it prepares to sell the shot commercially, perhaps early next year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Novavax Stock?

    Biotech company Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has had a terrible year on the stock market, with its shares down by 86% year to date. The company does still face some challenges. The coronavirus vaccine market, where it plans to make its money for the next few years, could shrink substantially starting next year.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: NERV, RLMD Down on Updates, MRNA, NVAX's News & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from NERV and RLMD are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Receives FDA Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab

    Novavax (NVAX) gets FDA authorization for using its COVID vaccine as a booster dose in adults after six months of completing the primary vaccine regimen.

  • Albert Labs Files New International PCT Patent Application for scalable API manufacturing

    Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced the filing of a New International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary manufacturing process.

  • The Petri Dish: MIT launches 'brain-machine interface' startup

    A Boston-based startup that spun out of MIT in 2021 launched this week aiming to develop a system of nanoelectronic implants.

  • FDA greenlights Novavax's original COVID-19 vaccine as booster

    Novavax gets FDA nod for original formula as its booster differs from mRNA boosters.

  • 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About This Beaten-Down Stock

    Most people consider Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) a coronavirus vaccine stock. And for good reason. The vaccine is the company's only product right now. And it's generated billions of dollars in revenue and profit for this biotech player.

  • 3 Soaring Biotech Stocks That Could Climb Much Higher

    These drugmakers have bucked the overall market's downward trend this year and expectations are still high.

  • European Regulatory Authority Backs Approval For Moderna's New Omicron Targeted COVID-19 Booster

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed conditional approval for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) updated omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 years and above. This vaccine now joins Moderna's other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant for use in individuals 12 years and older. Related: Moderna's Omicron-Adapted Booster Maintains Response Through Three Months. The updated vaccine is a next-generation

  • PTC Therapeutics shares fall 10% after announcing pause in U.S. enrollment for a clinical trial

    Shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. were down 10.1% in trading on Wednesday morning, the day after the company said enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial for its Huntington's disease treatment candidate has been paused. PTC told investors on Tuesday night that the Food and Drug Administration had requested additional information about the study. The company said there were no adverse events reported at trials in the U.S. and in other sites being conducted in other countries. PTC's stock is up 14.3%

  • 5 Stocks to Bet on in an Innovation-Driven Drug Industry

    Innovation is expected continue driving growth in the Medical-Drugs industry in 2023. JAZZ, CPRX, AERI, LRMR and FUSN may prove to be good additions to one's portfolio.

  • Novavax earns FDA nod for Covid-19 vaccine as a booster

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) just got the regulatory go-ahead to make its Covid-19 vaccine available to adults as a booster. The company said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to administer its vaccine as a first booster dose at least six months after a person received a primary immunization series by any of the existing Covid vaccines. The decision comes about two months after Novavax sought the agency’s authorization.

  • European Advisory Committee Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID Shot For Younger Kids

    The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approving Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) 3-µg dose of COVID-19 vaccine for kids less than five years. The recommendation is based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial. Following the third dose in this age group, the companies' original COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 73.2% effective at preventing COVID-19, with a favorable safety profile similar to the placebo. Related:

  • Arizona's new fentanyl laws embrace reality, not a failed 'war on drugs'

    Arizona's effort to legalize fentanyl test strips and needle exchanges will save lives, as opposed to previous get-tough policies that did not.

  • FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for first booster dose

    Novavax on Wednesday received Food and Drug Administration authorization for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Yet unlike the bivalent mRNA vaccines currently on the market, Novavax’s booster only targets the original strain of the virus, rather than the original strain and the omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. The company is studying an omicron-specific vaccine, but…

  • Novavax COVID-19 booster shot granted EUA for adults

    Shares of Novavax Inc. rallied 1.9% in morning trading Wednesday, after the biotechnology company said its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine booster was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for adults. The booster shot is OK'd for people at least 18 years old who have completed primary vaccinations. The company said in trials, any local and systemic reactions from the booster had a median duration of about two days. Of those receiving the booster, 81.1% had pain/tenderness at the sight of the