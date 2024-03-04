F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

The board of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 15th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.6%.

F.N.B's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

F.N.B has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on F.N.B's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 36%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 29.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 31% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, F.N.B has only grown its earnings per share at 3.4% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, F.N.B has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think F.N.B might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

