Face Mask Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players 3M, Honeywell International, Cardinal Health & Others

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for face masks among frontline health professionals (e.g., first responders, nurses, medical practitioners) is fueled by the development of respiratory infectionbased pandemic illnesses, such as H1N1 and COVID-19. N95 respirator masks are becoming increasingly popular for protecting healthcare personnel from dangerous viruses and microorganisms.

At the beginning of the pandemic, health regulators suggested that the use of N95 respirators be confined to

healthcare personnel, but as supplies increased, a growing number of people purchased these masks to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 and stopping its global spread.



Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and other infectious viruses have claimed millions of lives. Social isolation and the use of face masks are the only ways to protect people from contagious viruses. Governments increased production activities to avoid face mask shortages, which has fueled the expansion of the face mask market. The U.S. government directed Honeywell International to increase the manufacture of N95 masks in the country so that masks would be available to the general public.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Update?

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Face Mask Types

Surgical Mask

N-Series Mask

Different Mask Types

Awareness of Face Masks

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Face Mask Industry

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Analysis

Drivers

Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

Role of Social Media in Increasing the Demand for Masks

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

Development of Face Masks with Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Severe Impact of Face Masks on the Environment

Opportunities

Growing Trends in Health Standards and Occupational Safety

Strong Product Demand from the Healthcare Industry

Growing Adoption of Face Masks in the End-Use Industries

Integration of Technology in Personal Protective Equipment

Challenges

High Product Prices in the Industrial Sector

Supply and Demand Gap

Slump in Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Products

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Market for Face Masks by Mask Type

Introduction

Surgical Masks

N-Series Masks

Respirators

Others

Chapter 6 Market for Face Masks by Material

Introduction

Cotton

Polypropylene

Others

Chapter 7 Market for Face Masks by Usage

Introduction

Disposable

Reusable

Chapter 8 Market for Face Masks by Distribution Channel

Introduction

Online

Offline

Retailers

Distributors

Convenience Stores

Others

Chapter 9 Market for Face Masks by Application

Introduction

Personal

Healthcare

Industrial

Mining

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Chapter 10 Market for Face Masks by Region

Companies Mentioned





3M

Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

Cardinal Health

Gerson Co.

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Kowa Co. Ltd.

Moldex-Metric Inc.

Owens & Minor

Uvex Group





