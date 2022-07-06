Face Mask Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players 3M, Honeywell International, Cardinal Health & Others
Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for face masks among frontline health professionals (e.g., first responders, nurses, medical practitioners) is fueled by the development of respiratory infectionbased pandemic illnesses, such as H1N1 and COVID-19. N95 respirator masks are becoming increasingly popular for protecting healthcare personnel from dangerous viruses and microorganisms.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health regulators suggested that the use of N95 respirators be confined to
healthcare personnel, but as supplies increased, a growing number of people purchased these masks to reduce the chance of contracting COVID-19 and stopping its global spread.
Pandemic diseases such as COVID-19 and H1N1, and other infectious viruses have claimed millions of lives. Social isolation and the use of face masks are the only ways to protect people from contagious viruses. Governments increased production activities to avoid face mask shortages, which has fueled the expansion of the face mask market. The U.S. government directed Honeywell International to increase the manufacture of N95 masks in the country so that masks would be available to the general public.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
What's New in This Update?
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Face Mask Types
Surgical Mask
N-Series Mask
Different Mask Types
Awareness of Face Masks
Impact of the Coronavirus on the Face Mask Industry
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Supply Chain Analysis
Drivers
Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic
Role of Social Media in Increasing the Demand for Masks
Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies
Development of Face Masks with Advanced Technologies
Restraints
Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Severe Impact of Face Masks on the Environment
Opportunities
Growing Trends in Health Standards and Occupational Safety
Strong Product Demand from the Healthcare Industry
Growing Adoption of Face Masks in the End-Use Industries
Integration of Technology in Personal Protective Equipment
Challenges
High Product Prices in the Industrial Sector
Supply and Demand Gap
Slump in Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Products
Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Market for Face Masks by Mask Type
Introduction
Surgical Masks
N-Series Masks
Respirators
Others
Chapter 6 Market for Face Masks by Material
Introduction
Cotton
Polypropylene
Others
Chapter 7 Market for Face Masks by Usage
Introduction
Disposable
Reusable
Chapter 8 Market for Face Masks by Distribution Channel
Introduction
Online
Offline
Retailers
Distributors
Convenience Stores
Others
Chapter 9 Market for Face Masks by Application
Introduction
Personal
Healthcare
Industrial
Mining
Oil and Gas
Construction
Manufacturing
Others
Chapter 10 Market for Face Masks by Region
Companies Mentioned
3M
Alpha Pro Tech Inc.
Cardinal Health
Gerson Co.
Honeywell International
Kimberly-Clark
Kowa Co. Ltd.
Moldex-Metric Inc.
Owens & Minor
Uvex Group
