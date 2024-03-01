Frederick Snow, the CEO of FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities, sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

FactSet Research Systems Inc CEO Frederick Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading at $461.55, valuing the company at a market cap of $17.57 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 37.32, which is above both the industry median of 18.22 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

FactSet Research Systems Inc CEO Frederick Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.97, indicating that FactSet Research Systems Inc was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

