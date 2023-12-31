On December 28, 2023, Laurie Siegel, a director at FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS), sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. FactSet Research Systems Inc is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for FactSet Research Systems Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc Director Laurie Siegel Sells 1,500 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc were trading at $475.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $18.122 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.60, which is above both the industry median of 18.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $475.84 and a GF Value of $472.49, FactSet Research Systems Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

