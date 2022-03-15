U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Fagron to present medium-term strategic objectives at its Capital Markets Day

Fagron NV
·2 min read
  • ARSUF
Fagron NV
Fagron NV

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 15 March 2022 – 7AM CET

Fagron to present medium-term strategic objectives at its Capital Markets Day

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding will host its Capital Markets Day today from 2PM CET. At the event, CEO Rafael Padilla and CFO Karin de Jong will be joined by other members of the management team to provide an update on Fagron’s strategic plan and growth ambitions.

Fagron will outline the following medium term financial objectives for the period until 2026:

  • 8% organic revenue CAGR at CER;

  • REBITDA margin consistent with 2017-2021 average;

  • Cash generation and earnings conversion to remain sustainably high; and

  • Capital allocation strategy focused on driving growth opportunities.

Fagron also announces today it will invest US$ 20 million over the next three to five years in order to expand its sterile services Wichita facility in the United States.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron: “Our resilient business model supported by favorable secular market trends make Fagron uniquely positioned to realize our five-year growth ambitions of 8% organic revenue CAGR at constant exchange rates, at a REBITDA margin that is consistent with that over the past five years. We also remain committed to our disciplined acquisition strategy and expect that to further support our topline growth over the course of the next five years.

Over this period, we expect to return to low single digits growth in our EMEA region, supported by initiatives to optimize our market share in our traditional home markets and continue growth in other EMEA countries. By leveraging our unrivalled leadership in Brands & Essentials, we expect to continue our growth journey at high single digits in Latin America. In North America, the world’s largest compounding market, we expect to realize growth in the mid-teens by strengthening our overall positioning in Brands & Essentials, as well as in Compounding Services. Our US$ 20 million investment in the expansion of our current Fagron Sterile Services Wichita facility is another important step in facilitating this accelerating growth.

With our high caliber global team, improved execution capabilities, embedded sustainability focus and prudent financial approach, we are excited and confident about the next phase of Fagron’s growth journey.”

Registration video webcast
Today’s event can be followed via a video webcast. Registration for the webcast is available via this link. The presentation will be available to download from the Fagron website 1PM CET.

Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Please open the link below for the press release:
Fagron to present medium-term strategic objectives at its Capital Markets Day


