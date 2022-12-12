U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Fame Resistant Fabrics Market Value to Reach US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Fame Resistant Fabrics Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 and 2031, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, December 12, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, December 12, 2022, Press release picture

The usage of industrial protective clothing is rising across varied industry verticals owing to their ability to work as a barrier between fire and skin. These clothing hold the capability to offer protection to an individual from high temperatures and flames. Adoption of the product is increasing across various applications such as law enforcement & firefighting services, home furnishing, and industrial protective clothing. It is widely utilized in the defense, oil & gas, and transport industries. Thus, the extensive application presents significant prospects for growth of the global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market in the next few years.

Key Findings -

  • The oil & gas industry faces a high risk of fire hazards. Workers in this industry are required to wear clothing manufactured using fabric that can provide them protection from fire and flame in case of accidents. Hence, an increase in the number of oil & gas projects is anticipated to drive market expansion.

  • The defense industry is susceptible to critical risks of fire outbreaks. Therefore, the usage of fire-resistant fabrics is mandatory as they assist in safeguarding employees working in this sector. Hence, the market is anticipated to gain significant demand opportunities from the defense industry in the near future, states the research report by TMR.

  • In the transport industry, flame-resistant fabrics are utilized during the construction of aircraft, automobiles, metros, and railways. Hence, an increase in preference for reliable transportation facilities including rail networks, railways, and metro across emerging economies is likely to create demand for flame-resistant fabrics.

  • Governments of several developed and developing countries are implementing stringent regulations that focus on the safety of workers. This factor is fueling business opportunities in the global Fame Resistant Fabrics Market.

  • The production cost of flame-resistant fabrics is high. Nevertheless, companies are taking initiatives to spread awareness pertaining to the advantages of flame-resistant fabrics including worker safety and their ability to help companies in adhering to occupational safety standards established by governments of major countries worldwide. These initiatives are likely to lead to sales growth in the market in the next few years.

Request FREE Sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1374

Regional Analysis -

  • Europe is projected to hold a leading share of the global Fame Resistant Fabrics Market. Growth of the Europe market is attributed to an increase in the use of flame-resistant fabrics in the regional transportation industry, states the TMR report that delivers key information on the global market trends.

  • Players are expected to gain sizable business opportunities in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, ascribed to the development of various industrial sectors in several developing countries in the region

Competition Landscape -

  • Players are using strategies of joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations in order to expand their businesses in the Fame Resistant Fabrics Market

  • Several manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to develop innovative products

Key Players -

The leading players profiled in the report are:

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • DuPont

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Lenzing AG

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • PBI Performance Products

  • Milliken & Company

  • Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)

  • Solvay

  • Teijin Aramid

  • Toyobo Co., Ltd

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1374<>

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation -

Application

  • Industrial Protective Clothing

  • Law Enforcement & Firefighting Services

  • Transport

  • Others (Defense, Mining, etc.)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals and Materials Reports by TMR:

Amino Acids Market for Agronomic Applications - Amino Acids Market for Agronomic Applications to Reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031

Lubricant Additives Market - Lubricant Additives Market to Register CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031

Sulfuric Acid Market - Sulfuric Acid Market to Register CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2031

Marble Market - Marble Market to Register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031

Polyisobutylene Market - Polyisobutylene Market to Register CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

Boron Carbide Market - Boron Carbide Market to Register CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Fabrics Market - Smart Fabrics Market to Register CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031

Ethyl Lactate Market - Ethyl Lactate Market to Register CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analyzed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731293/Fame-Resistant-Fabrics-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-103-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study

